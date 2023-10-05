1-Month-Old Baby Thrown from Amish Buggy after Crash

A 1-month-old baby was injured after being thrown from an Amish buggy following a crash with a truck in Whitefield on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at the intersection of Grand Army Road and Vigue Road.

Baby Taken to Hospital with Injuries

The infant was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Buggy had One Lantern and No Reflective Signs

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it was dark out and the horse-drawn buggy had one lantern and no reflective signs on it.

Ongoing Crash Investigation

The crash remains under investigation. Officials said no one had been charged.

