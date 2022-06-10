Do You Recognize These Two People in Attempted Truck Theft in N.B.?
Attempted Theft of Truck in Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, N.B.
The Saint-Léonard RCMP is investigating an attempted theft of a pickup truck in Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, N.B. on June 4, 2022.
Incident Details with Date and Time
Police are looking for information to help identify two persons of interest who entered the lot of a car dealership on Chief Joanna Boulevard between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4. Officials said the two individuals were “unsuccessful” in stealing the truck. The vehicle had minor damage from the attempted theft.
Video Surveillance Photos
Photos from surveillance video have been released by the Saint-Léonard RCMP. Police are asking the public to look at the footage and see if they recognize either individual.
Descriptions of Person of Interest
A description has also been provided. The RCMP said they believe the two people are males. One was wearing a face covering and dark clothes at the time of the incident.
Call Police and Crime Stoppers with Information
Contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you have any information as it relates to the attempted theft. Reach out to police if you recognize the individuals in the photos, or if you saw any suspicious activity in the area of Chief Joanna Boulevard on June 4, 2022. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can use Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.
News Updates
