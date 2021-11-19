Did You Know The Patriots Ground Crew is a Mainer and His Dog Boyd?

Boyd is a seven-year-old border collie-husky mix, and his person is Ryan who is a Mainer living the dream.

Ryan Bjorn from Maine was hired a couple of years ago as the Gillette Stadium field superintendent. Boyd has a very important job - get any geese or birds off the field. And as a herding dog, he's very good.

"He's kind of, outside of my fiancé, he's my best friend and he's the one that keeps me sane most of the time."

Ryan came to the Patriots via his old gig of maintaining the Maryland SoccerPlex. That's where he met Boyd. Boyd was adopted from a litter where all the pups were named after Disney characters...so his name was Prince Charming. Fitting, but they changed it. Ryan adopted Boyd when he was just eight weeks old.

Working for the NFL is pretty cool. Ryan, from Old Town, Maine is glad to be back in New England. He worked for the Red Sox back in 2010 and loves what he does. But when he started working for the Patriots he was nervous. That's when having his best friend Boyd really helped. He told the Patriots,

He's kind of, outside of my fiancé, he's my best friend and he's the one that keeps me sane most of the time. After a 30-hour shift, I can sit down with him and decompress for a couple of minutes. It doesn't bother him, whatever is going on in my life, whether it's professional or personal, he's the one that can kind of keep me sane. Man's best friend is a real thing, and he is that guy.

By the way, Ryan is now married and yes, Boyd was at the wedding.

Who's a good Boyd? I bet that gets old. Two of the most important players for the Patriots you'll never see. But just know that a Mainer and his best friend had a big hand in making the Pats home games even more awesome.

