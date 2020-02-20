The Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners advanced to the Class D North championship with a semifinal win over the Katahdin Cougars on Thursday in Bangor.

The No. 2 Mariners took the lead for good early in the second quarter in the afternoon contest on the way to a 48-34 win at the Cross Insurance Center, which will host the regional final on Saturday.

Junior Kaylee Morey led the Mariners with 13 points. Senior captain Brittany Gray added 10 points, and senior Brienna Limeburner added seven points in the win.

For the No. 3 Cougars, junior captain Danielle Libby had 16 points.

The Cougars end the season at 14-6.

The Mariners next will play in the Class D North final at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.