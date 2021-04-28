Daycare Owner Faces Charges including Aggravated Assault

A woman who owns a daycare in Windsor, Maine is facing charges after a 19-month-old girl was found unresponsive last month.

The Kennebec Journal reports 24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child under six years old, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Medical authorities say the girl had been placed in a separate room for a nap and was unable to free her arms because she was wrapped tightly in a blanket. Brann told investigators she performed CPR after she found the girl unconscious.

The family says the girl suffered brain damage and has been hospitalized for seven weeks.

The DHHS confirms there is an open investigation into the Lil Beans Daycare in Windsor.