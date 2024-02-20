53-Year-Old Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault in Maine

A 53-year-old man was arrested Monday after breaking into a woman’s home and beating her in Portland.

Police said Man “Severely Beat Her” Woman in Maine

The Portland Police Department said Stephen Brichetto has been taken into custody for the January 19th home invasion at 723 Congress Street.

Woman Told Police Someone Broke into her Apartment

When officers arrived at the woman’s home around 3:18 am, she told police “someone broke into her apartment and severely beat her.”

Aggravated Assault and Battery Charges

After an investigation, police arrested Brichetto and charged him with Aggravated Assault and Burglary.

Police Looking for More Information

Call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575 if you have any more information about the incident. You can also text the keyword PPDME and your message to 847411.

