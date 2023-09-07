Victim Seriously Injured after Road Rage Assault in Central Maine
A 61-year-old man from Brunswick was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a road rage incident where a man was seriously injured.
Man Fled on a Moped after Assault
The Brunswick Police Department said Nicholas Orr fled the scene on a green moped after the assault. The incident happened Monday at the intersection of Maine Street and Mill Street.
Victim Seriously Injured and Taken to the Hospital
Officers found a man with serious injuries when they responded to the call. The man’s name and age were not released. He was transported to Mid Coast Hospital for treatment.
Suspect Apprehended and Charged
A search warrant was executed at 27 Thompson Street, Brunswick on Wednesday. Orr was arrested and several items were seized. He is charged with Aggravated Assault. Orr was released on $500 cash bail.
