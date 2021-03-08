Mars Hill Man Charged: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Police say one man is behind bars and another is in the hospital following an alleged stabbing at a residence on Benjamin Street in Mars Hill.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old man from Mars Hill was taken to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital Saturday night with several knife wounds. His injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

Police arrested 42-year-old Adam Jackson of Mars Hill and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jackson was taken to the Aroostook County Jail. Maine State Police and Presque Isle Police assisted at the scene.