Courtney Love Reveals Johnny Depp Gave Her CPR Following ’90s Overdose

Courtney Love has revealed that back in the '90s, actor-musician Johnny Depp once saved her life after she suffered an overdose during a night out in Hollywood.

Love revealed the life-saving moment in a since-deleted Instagram post, explaining that the event occurred in 1995 at the Viper Room in West Hollywood, a club that was once owned by Depp.

In the deleted post, Love stated (as transcribed by NME), “I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly, but I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room with Sal."

She then elaborated, “Johnny – when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with social workers – wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never showed me on her 13th birthday. He didn’t really know me. Then he sent limos to her school when the social workers were crawling around – again, unasked – for her and all of her friends.”

Depp is currently embroiled in a defamation suit with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Not long after putting up the post, Love took down the post, and offered "empathy" for Heard while stating that she didn't want to be seen as taking sides between the two.

My side of the street, needs to stay clean," stated Love, adding, "I engaged in expressing thoughts online. The platform accidentally posted a story I didn’t want public (I’m sure it was not deliberate) in it I am weaponizing snark (what else do we do with snark?) Was it my own (granted, massive, a character defect, ego?) Was it a genuine, expression of support for someone whose been a wondrous presence in our lives? Is it ANY OF MY FUCKING BUSINESS? No.."

The singer later offered, "I certainly don’t always do the right thing. My goal - emulate the human revolution of my mentor @daisakuikeda I want to show neutral support for a friend. I don't want to bully. I’ve been bullied enough. I did not want to express my own bias / internalized mysoginy. [sic] (Do give me a break on that one. Look at my JOB! I’m working on it) I want nothing to do with contributing more online bullying to someone enduring being bullied like no one ever has been online. Ever. In my program of recovery, ‘when we were wrong, we promptly admitted it’ I was wrong."

Love then concluded, "The only important takeaway, of what was posted, is that I expressed that we should all stop having ‘fun with schadenfreude’ (look it up: ‘Delight in another’s down fall’ & show sincere empathy for both parties. If I hurt anyone, please accept my amends."