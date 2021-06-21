Kurt Cobain + Courtney Love-Worn Dresses Go on Auction Block

Kurt Cobain-related items continue to fare quite well in the auction community and another item of interest has just hit the auction block. Two of Courtney Love's previously-owned vintage dresses are on the block, with one of the items having been previously worn by Love's late husband Cobain.

The Cobain-worn dress is a long, shimmering sleeveless aquamarine dress with light green floral patterns by Jordan Fashions of New York City, featuring a bunched bustline and zippered back. The other is a shabby burlap long-sleeved dress with knit yellow-and-blue designs and a lacy collar — a look fit for the king of grunge.

The dresses come with a handwritten letter of provenance from one of Love's friends, who wrote, "These fun & vintage dresses were given to me by Courtney during our friendship in the heydays of the 90's in NYC. I saw Kurt wearing the weird brocade green/aquamarine one, but they used to share dresses all the time and he probably wore the other ones too! Some of them used to be worn by silent film stars, and Courtney was gifted them from a Hollywood production lot."

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love Dresses

Marvels of Modern Music Auction

Earlier this year, Cobain's penchant for donning a dress returned to the spotlight when Kid Cudi chose to pay tribute to the singer on Saturday Night Live by not only donning a dress during one performance, but also sporting a green cardigan in another performance.

It was not uncommon for Cobain to don a dress during his time in Nirvana. He appeared on the cover of The Face magazine in 1993 in a dress and spoke of his decision to wear them as a statement on sexism.

"Wearing a dress shows I can be as feminine as I want," he once told the LA Times. "I'm a heterosexual... big deal. But if I was a homosexual, it wouldn't matter either." He also shared with Melody Maker, “There’s nothing more comfortable than a cosy flower pattern.”

The dresses are part of a larger auction currently being put on as part of the Marvels of Modern Music RR Auction. You can check out all of the items here. Among the other items on the block are a Beatles-signed promo album, a Prince-worn lace shirt from the Purple Rain tour, autographed Bob Dylan handwritten lyrics and an Eddie Van Halen stage-used Charvel guitar.

The bidding on the Cobain/Love dresses ends this Thursday (June 24) and you can currently get a closer look at the item and place a bid here.

As stated, Kurt Cobain items have been hugely popular at recent auctions. A Cobain-drawn self-portrait recently outsold its $10,000 estimate, going for $281,250 at a Julien's Auction event. At another auction earlier this year, six strands of the singer's hair sold for $14,000.