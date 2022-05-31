Johnny Depp Plays Concert Gigs While Waiting for Amber Heard Defamation Case Verdict

Johnny Depp didn't stick around stateside to wait for the jury to decide the results of his legal case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Instead, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor traveled across the globe and performed at a pair of concerts this past weekend.

Depp and Heard's legal teams provided their closing arguments in the highly publicized court case late last week. The BBC notes the jury began deliberating Friday (May 27), but the case was put on pause for Memorial Day weekend. Deliberations are expected to resume today (May 31).

Meanwhile, Depp spent the holiday weekend overseas performing a pair of shows alongside one of his musical collaborators — Jeff Beck.

The actor and musician joined Beck onstage in the U.K. Sunday (May 29), according to People. BBC reports he took the stage the following day for a second show. He is expected to deliver a third show with the musician tonight.

Depp and Beck performed their collaboration "Isolation," which was originally released in 2020. At the time, Beck teased more music to come with his duet partner in a post on his website.

Although some fans were reportedly thrilled to see the actor in concert, others were less than impressed by the unannounced addition.

"This was the biggest letdown of my life," a concert-goer told Reuters. "[Depp] took over the show; he shouldn't have been there."

In comparison, an elated fan told the BBC that they will "die happy" since they got a chance to see Depp live.

It is not currently clear if Depp will continue to perform live shows while the jury deliberates. Cosmopolitan notes it is possible that the court will reach a decision sometime this week, which will bring an end to the estranged couple's legal battle.

However, the seven-member jury will need to be in complete agreement about their decision before announcing their verdict, according to the BBC.

Heard and Depp's defamation suit has played out in the courtroom and the press for the last few weeks with both accusing the other of abuse and damage to their respective careers.