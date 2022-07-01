Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in July

While lighting fireworks, you might want to save some of the fire to light a few birthday candles as well. We've got a whole bunch of rock star birthdays during the month of July.

There are legends from two of rock 'n' roll's pioneering acts as Mick Jagger and Ringo Starr are celebrating birthdays. Speaking of pioneering, Geezer Butler who helped define "metal" with Black Sabbath turns another year old.

You could also potentially share a birthday with two members of Avenged Sevenfold, two members of Queen or two members of System of a Down. There's also plenty of young rockers blowing out the candles as well with The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen, Palaye Royale's Sebastian Danzig and Post Malone lighting the torch for rock's next generation.

So check out the gallery below and see if you share a July birthday with a rock star!

