Jeff Beck + Johnny Depp Made an Album Together + It Should Be Out This Summer

Fresh off his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, actor-musician Johnny Depp returned to the concert stage this past week with guitar legend Jeff Beck, and during the show Beck confirmed that they've worked on an album together and that it will be arriving soon.

"We have recorded an album. I don't know how it happened. It's coming out in July," stated Beck to the audience at his Gateshead stop in the U.K. on June 2.

This isn't the first time that Beck and Depp have teamed up, previously working together on a cover of John Lennon's "Isolation" in 2020.

The guitar legend also told the crowd during the show, "I met this guy five years ago and we've never stopped laughing since."

According to the BBC, Depp and Beck performed "Isolation" with the actor-guitarist handling vocal duties on the song. In addition, he fronted covers of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On," The Everly Brothers' "Let It Be Me," Killing Joke's "The Death and Resurrection Show" and joined Beck on a cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing."

While Depp is best known for acting, he's further delved into the music world in recent years as a member of Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. Depp also famously starred as a rock star in Tom Petty's "Into the Great Wide Open" video and turned up performing with the Black Keys at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards. He's also hopped onstage with Stone Temple Pilots in recent years.

Depp was awarded $15 million in a contentious defamation case with ex-wife Amber Heard that concluded last week. After the verdict, Depp issued a statement saying he was looking forward to "a new chapter" in his life and career.

This isn't the only high profile collaboration for Beck, as the 2009 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is reportedly one of the guests on Ozzy Osbourne's upcoming studio album.