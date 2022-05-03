Award Announcement

Congratulations to Sergeant Shanna Morrison for being named the Aroostook County's Corrections Officer of the Year for 2021.

Exceptional Supervisor

Sheriff Shawn D. Gillen posted the announcement Monday, May 2, 2022. He said Morrison is an exceptional supervisor who “can be relied upon to follow the law, policy, and procedure, both morally and ethically, without favor and prejudice.”

Photos

See the photos below: Award for Aroostook County's Corrections Officer of the Year for 2021.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Aroostook County Sheriff's Office loading...

Work History with the Sheriff’s Office

Morrison has been with the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office since 2004. She was a part-time officer until 2005 when she went full-time. In 2017, she was promoted to Sergeant and was in charge of the staff and booking area. She is currently in charge of a wide range of duties including booking, court communications, transportation, accounting and more.

Recognition and Leadership

Her reviews are impressive with “several positive performance reports from her actions that have saved lives, prevented accidents, and protected staff and people in custody through her quick actions and attention to detail.” said Sheriff Gillen. One of the highlights is her one hundred percent compliance rating from the State of Maine for coordinating mandatory jail inspections. The award also recognized Sergeant Morrison as a leader and respected officer with her team of co-workers.

Thank You for Your Service

Thank you Sergeant Morrison and for the years of dedicated service. For more information about the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, visit their Facebook page and their homepage.