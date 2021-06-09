The Blue Angels Are Returning For The Great State Of Maine Air Show This Summer

Generations of families in Maine have looked forward to the annual tradition known as the Great State of Maine Air Show in Brunswick. For decades, the United States Navy and civilian have wowed audiences in the skies with spectacular performances often headlined by the infamous Blue Angels. After several years of not performing in Maine, the Blue Angels will be back in 2021 when the Great State Of Maine Air Show takes place over Labor Day weekend on September 4th and 5th at the Brunswick Executive Airport.

If you're unfamiliar with the Great State of Maine Air Show, it was an event created in the late 70's to bring families together to watch aerial theatrics at the Brunswick Naval Airstation. The crowds were always large, including in 2008 when it was announced the final Great State of Maine Airshow would take place before the Brunswick base would be decommissioned by the Navy. The event drew more than 150,000 people. After a three-year hiatus, the Great State of Maine Airshow was revived by volunteers who missed the annual festivities.

Getty Images

2020 was supposed to bring the return of the Blue Angels to Maine after a multi-year absence. Unfortunately, pandemic restrictions made that impossible. 2021 will be a different story. Tickets for the event will officially go on-sale on Tuesday, July 6th.

