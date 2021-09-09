2021 Recipients of the Order of New Brunswick Announced

The names of the 10 new recipients of the Order of New Brunswick were announced Thursday in Fredericton.

“Each of the 2021 recipients is an example of what can be accomplished when thoughtful, committed and passionate people put their hands to work to make a difference for their families, friends, communities and New Brunswickers, said Premier Blaine Higgs. "It is with the utmost respect and admiration that I congratulate all the recipients,”

The 2021 inductees are (In alphabetical order):

Wesley Armour, from Moncton, for his substantial role in the province’s economic development, for his fierce loyalty and generosity toward his employees, and for his role as an informal ambassador for New Brunswick.

Edward Barrett, from Woodstock, for his tremendous leadership, engagement and significant contribution to economic development in New Brunswick and within his community.

Armand Caron, from Shippagan, for his exceptional contribution in the field of education, to his community, to the local Francophonie, and for his remarkable qualities as a leader and unifier who has greatly contributed to the advancement of New Brunswick.

David Christie, from Harvey, Albert County, for his significant contribution in expanding our understanding of New Brunswick natural history, for his support of land conservation, and for the role he played in raising awareness about the importance of protecting the province’s unique areas and creatures.

Madeleine Dubé, from Edmundston, for her unwavering and enduring commitment to improving the lives of her fellow New Brunswickers through her leadership as a civil servant, an entrepreneur and a politician.

Huberte Gautreau, from Moncton, for her determination, generosity, and commitment to social justice and human rights.

Constantine Passaris, from Fredericton, for his visionary work as a fervent champion and strong advocate for multiculturalism, immigration, inclusion and human rights.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, from Fredericton, for her steadfast and outstanding leadership and commitment, and for the compassion she showed while working to protect the health and safety of New Brunswickers during a global pandemic.

Ralph Thomas, from Saint John, for his passionate advocacy and promotion of diversity, inclusion and cultural understanding.

Elizabeth Weir, from Saint John, for her exceptional service and leadership dedicated to the promotion of equality and social justice.

The Order of New Brunswick was established in 2000 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated a high level of excellence and achievement in their field.

Both the 2020 and 2021 recipients will be invested with the Order of New Brunswick at ceremonies to be held in Fredericton on Nov. 4.