Despite lengthy and harsh winters, Maine is home to a truly unique desert. It's become an attraction that has to be seen to be believed. And if you plan your trip out on the right dates this summer, there's a good chance you'll be able to take a stroll through the Desert of Maine for no cost at all.

According to Visit Freeport, on Tuesdays in July and August, guests can gain entry to the Desert of Maine for free thanks to a program supported by L.L. Bean. The free admission includes a chance to take a self-guided tour through the Desert of Maine as well as gain access to their gemstone village, fossil dig and several of the other attractions on site. The free admission is part of the 'Summer Across Maine' program, with no vouchers needed to access the Desert of Maine on select dates.

If you haven't visited the Desert of Maine in several years, be prepared to see something new during your next trip. Last year, the Desert of Maine unearthed an old house that had been buried under more than 25 feet of sand since World War II. The Desert of Maine is currently working on reconstructing the structure to add yet another attraction to the sprawling park.

There are seven remaining Tuesdays to gain free entry to the Desert of Maine in 2021. July 20th, July 27th, August 3rd, August 10th, August 17th, August 24th, August 31st. Inclement weather on any dates could affect hours for the park.

