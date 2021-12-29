Central Aroostook @ Fort Fairfield Boys Recap, Scoring, Pictures

Tuesday evening the Fort Fairfield Tigers (1-1) played host to the Central Aroostook Panthers (1-1) in Class C boys high school action. Both teams came into the game looking to establish an early season flow as the calendar gets ready to flip to a new year.

1st Quarter

The Tigers pounced on the Panthers out of the gate, racing to a 18-1 lead halfway through the first quarter. Blake Senal buried a three-point field goal, and scored 5 points, with Brett Senal leading the Tigers first quarter effort with 10 points. Chase Coiley's 5 points also helped Fort Fairfield end the quarter with a 21-6 lead. Lucas Haines, John Coffin, and Liam Shaw handled the scoring for Central Aroostook.

loading...

2nd Quarter

In the second quarter, Central Aroostook settled in and outscored Fort Fairfield 15-9 in the quarter. Haines hit (3) three-point shots and scored 12 points in the quarter, with Colby Burlock adding the other three points for the Panthers. Micha Daigle joined the two Senal's and Coiley in the Tigers scoring efforts in the second, as they took a 30-21 lead into halftime.

JC JC loading...

3rd Quarter

The Panthers outscored the Tigers in the third, 15-10. Lucas Haines leading the way once more with 9 of his team's points, with Chase Hentosh and Coffin each putting in a bucket. The Tigers used a balanced effort four players scoring in the quarter, as Fort Fairfield went into the fourth with a 40-36 lead.

JC JC loading...

Get our free mobile app

4th Quarter

Blake Senal's 4 points in the fourth quarter helped steady the ship for the Tigers, and ultimately leading them to victory on Tuesday night. Coiley put in three crucial free-throws and Fort Fairfield went on to a 52-44 win. Blake Senal finished with 14 points, Brett Senal had 13 points, and Coiley scored 12 poitns for the Tigers. Josh Gil had 5 points and Daigle scored 8 for Fort Fairfield. Lucas Haines led Central Aroostook with 31 points on the night.

Up Next.

Fort Fairfield moves to (2-1) and is scheduled to take on Easton on January 3. Central Aroostook is now (1-2) and will take on the Washburn Beavers on Thursday night.