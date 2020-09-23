Cary Medical Center to Host Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinics

Cary Medical Center is hosting free drive-thru flu vaccine clinics in five locations over the next few weeks:

Wednesday, September 30th – Fort Fairfield Community Center Tuesday, Oct. 6th – Van Buren Community School Thursday, Oct. 8th – Washburn High School Tuesday, Oct. 13th – Limestone School Thursday, Oct. 15th – Caribou High School

The clinics will start at 4 pm and run through 6:30 pm. The drive-thru format aims to help participants maintain physical distancing while getting their vaccine.

“We are excited to be offering these drive-thru flu clinics,” said Kris Doody, R.N., Chief Executive Officer at CMC. “This is a double win, we can keep people safe and physically distanced, while getting a vaccine that will help prevent the flu.”

For those attending the drive-thru clinic it is important to remember to wear a mask, follow traffic directions, wear loose clothing to show your upper arm, be ready to fill out a consent form, and to please get your vaccine at a later date if you are feeling ill or have a fever.

The vaccine will be available at no cost. Children under the age of nine should receive their flu vaccine from their school or healthcare provider. Pines Health Services is providing free vaccine to several area schools, and to children who have appointments with Pines Pediatrics.

The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of six months receive the vaccine each year. It is especially important that pregnant women, older adults, and young children get the vaccine. Also people with chronic medical conditions like asthma, immune compromised, and diabetes get the vaccine.