A big congratulations to Jacqueline and Nicholas Beckworth of Woodland and their entire family as they welcomed their baby son Jack Nicholas Beckworth to the world on January 1, 2023.

First Baby Born at Cary Medical Center in 2023

He’s the first baby delivered this year at Cary Medical Center in Caribou. Jack was born at 1:30 pm on Sunday, New Year’s Day. The little bundle of joy weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces, and was 19 inches in length.

Bill Flagg, the Director of Community Relations and Development, said “the baby was delivered by Pines Health Services Certified Nurse Midwife Bonnie Bouchard.”

A Big Day to the family and Community

Every year, the first born baby is celebrated and photos are shared of the happy family. Welcoming a newborn is one of the highlights to start any new year. It’s certainly most important and meaningful to the families, but also has a big impact on the community as a whole. It’s a great way to ring in 2023 and get things off to a good start.

Cary Medical Center

The Best to the Family and Thanks to Hospital Staff

Please join us in wishing the best to the Beckworth family. Thank you to all the dedication and hard work by the entire staff at Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services. Follow Cary on their Facebook page and follow Pines Health on Facebook too.

