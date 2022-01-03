Cary Medical Center Welcomes 2022 New Year’s Baby, Caribou, Maine

New Year’s Baby

It's always exciting when a baby is born at Cary Medical Center - exciting for the family and friends and for the staff at the hospital. It’s especially exciting when a baby is the first born in the new year.

Proud Family

Congratulations to Shelby Richardson and Dustin Lee of Limestone who are celebrating the birth of Hunter Thomas. Hunter is the first baby born at Cary Medical Center in 2022.

Happy Birthday

He was delivered at 10:58 a.m. on January 1st. He weighs 7 pounds and 13 ounces and is 20 inches long. A shout-out also goes to Kim Martin who delivered baby Hunter. Martin is a Certified Nurse Midwife with Pines Health Services.

Cary Medical Center Auxiliary

The Cary Medical Center Auxiliary and the hospital had all kinds of gifts for Hunter and his parents. Many of these items are homemade and donated for the New Year’s baby basket. The auxiliary have done this generously for over 10 years as Cary welcomes the first born baby of the new year. There are over 20 members in the Auxiliary who support the hospital in so many ways. They often have fundraisers with the proceeds going to projects at Cary.

Best Wishes

Join us in wishing the family, Shelby Richardson and Dustin Lee and baby Hunter, a very happy new year. Also, we want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the staff at Cary Medical Center.

