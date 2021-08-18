Baby Born at Cary Medical Center Breaks Record, Caribou, Maine

Cary Medical Center

An incredible record was just broken at Cary Medical Center in Caribou. 

On Monday, August 16, William Finnegan Groom broke the record at Cary for the heaviest baby in 35 years. He weighed in at 11 lbs, 10.2 oz. William was 23 inches. He is the fourth largest baby to be born in Cary’s long history.

In the photo above: Bonnie Bouchard, CNM who delivered Finnegan; mom, Isabella Groom William Finnegan Groom and dad, Rick Groom.

Congratulations to his parents Isabella and William Rick from the great town of Van Buren, Maine. This is their second son. His older brother is named Felix. He is 2-years-old. 

Bonnie Bouchard delivered the baby. She is a certified nurse midwife at Pines Health Services and Cary Medical Center.

Cary said this is the 18th baby to weigh more than 11 lbs in their 97 years delivering babies. The heaviest baby ever at Cary was set in 1983, weighing in at 11 lbs and 15 oz.

Congratulations to the family, staff and everyone involved in the special and historic birth.

Get our free mobile app

Cary Medical Center is a world leader in care. They are located in Caribou at 163 Van Buren Rd, Caribou, ME 04736. Their phone number is (207) 498 - 3111. You can find them online at carymedicalcenter.org. Cary Medical Center has an updated and regularly maintained Facebook page too.

Pines Health Services is online at pineshealth.org. They also have a great Facebook with information to help serve Aroostook County, Maine.

A big shout out to all the medical teams at Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services for always providing amazing care to the people of Aroostook County and northern Maine.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.
Filed Under: baby, Breaks Record, Caribou, Cary Medical Center
Categories: Articles, Local News Today, Maine News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top