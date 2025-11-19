Last night at the Northern Maine Board of Approved Soccer Officials’ end-of-season meeting, the board announced the 2025 recipients of one of Aroostook County’s most meaningful honors: the Butch Shaw Award.

Named in memory of Clyde “Butch” Shaw, this award is presented each year to Aroostook County boys and girls soccer players who not only excel on the field, but also embody the values of respect and sportsmanship.

Honoring a Legacy of Hustle, Pride, and Defense

Clyde “Butch” Shaw, a Mars Hill native, became a member of the Northern Maine Board of Approved Soccer Officials in 1972, making him one of the area’s first officials at a time when soccer was just beginning to grow as a sport for both boys and girls in Aroostook County’s middle and high schools.

Shaw was also a well-known and respected varsity basketball and baseball coach at Presque Isle High School. He loved athletics and lived by the motto “Hustle, Pride, Defense,” a standard he expected from everyone around him; athletes, coaches, and officials alike. Above all, he believed in respect and good sportsmanship as non-negotiables in competition.

In July 1985, Shaw was diagnosed with leukemia and passed away in October of that year, leaving behind a legacy cherished by family, friends, and former players. The following fall, in 1986, the Northern Maine Board of Approved Soccer Officials created the “Butch” Shaw Soccer Award to honor his memory. The award is given annually to standout Aroostook County soccer players whose character and conduct reflect the qualities Shaw valued most.

2025 Butch Shaw Award Winners

This year’s recipients continue that tradition, representing programs across The County and earning recognition for both their performance and their character.

Girls Honorees – 2025 Butch Shaw Award

Maddie Martin – Fort Kent

Ava Lerman – Wisdom

Layla Burby – Ashland

McKayla Guerrette – Presque Isle

Mylee Sylvia – Houlton

Harleigh Allen – Central Aroostook

Hannah Shaw – Central Aroostook (granddaughter of Clyde “Butch” Shaw)

Boys Honorees – 2025 Butch Shaw Award

Owen Corrigan – Caribou

Will Morneault – Fort Kent

James Lamarre – Fort Kent

Cayden Ala – Fort Fairfield

Vincent Heibel – Fort Fairfield

Calvin Richardson – Katahdin

These student-athletes not only helped lead their teams on the pitch this fall, but also demonstrated the respect, integrity, and sportsmanship that define the spirit of the game in Aroostook County — and the legacy of Butch Shaw.