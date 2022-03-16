Bison On The Loose Between Presque Isle & Fort Fairfield

Update: We have learned that one of the animals was struck and killed earlier in the day. The driver of the truck was not injured, but the vehicle was a total loss. There were 11 bison on the loose.

What did I just see?

Aroostook County drivers are always on the lookout for moose, deer, ice patches, and the occasional raccoon while on the roads. Commuters between Presque Isle and Fort Fairfield were trying to navigate the roads when some unusual guests decided to escape their pasture.

Courtesy Debbie Maynard

Aroostook County traffic jam

Your eyes are not deceiving you, that is a small herd of bison that was in the middle of the road earlier this morning. Debbie Maynard said her husband's commute to work was disrupted by the bison that entered the road. She was kind enough to share the pictures that were captured this morning by her husband who made a wise decision in giving the bison the right of way.

Buffalo crossing the road between Fort Fairfield and Presque Isle via Debbie Maynard

Recovery/herding efforts are underway

I was hoping to catch sight of the bison myself but they have made their way across the road to Nordic Heritage Center and there is now an attempt to round them up and return them to their home. If you can avoid the area, please do so as this will be a difficult task ahead for the farmer and local authorities.

Via Debbie Maynard

Yes, we have bison in Maine

The sight of the bison has surprised many area residents that did not know that buffalo are now raised here in Aroostook County. There are bison farms, although not common, throughout the state of Maine.

Buffalo crossed and were last seen at Nordic Heritage center

Wandering Quoggy Jo Ski Center

This video was posted by the folks at Quoggy Jo Ski Center. How much is a lift ticket for bison? Enjoy.

Share your experience

There are several people across social media sharing their accounts and pictures from this morning's traffic jam. Feel free to share yours below in the comments or email them to us at newspi@townsquaremedia.com.

