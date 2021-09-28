Bucksport Man Killed Monday in Armed Confrontation with Auburn PD

A Bucksport man is dead, following a police-involved shooting outside an Auburn hotel on Monday.

The incident began with a call to Auburn Police just before 10 AM Monday of a woman who was allegedly being held against her will at the Center Street Value Inn. Officers responded to the motel, at 170 Center Street in Auburn, and began an investigation, which led them to force their way into a room at the motel. Once inside the room, they realized that 36-year-old Joseph Arbour of Bucksport had escaped through a window.

Auburn Police say that officers began a pursuit, and Sergeant Steven Gosselin encountered Arbour in the parking lot. He tried to speak with the suspect, but Arbour tried to run away. At some point during this interaction, there was an armed confrontation between the two men and Gosselin shot Arbour, who died at the scene.

As is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting, Sergeant Gosselin has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Maine Attorney General's Office investigates the shooting.

