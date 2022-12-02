Body Found on Sears Island Identified as Missing Presque Isle Man

The Presque Isle Police said the body found on Sears Island on November 26 has been identified as Chase Dmuchowsky who went missing from the University of Maine at Presque Isle in October.

Missing UMPI Student has been Identified

The last time Dmuchowsky was seen was on the evening of October 24, 2022 around 6 pm when he left his dorm room on the UMPI campus in a 2008 Ford Expedition.

That same night, his vehicle was found empty and idling on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge with the hazards on. His wallet and phone were not found in the Ford Expedition.

Hikers Found Body on Sears Island

Around 9:15 am on Saturday morning, November 26, hikers found a body that was washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport. Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Jeff Rice said the “body appeared to have been in the water for a significant period, and the victim appeared to be in his 20s,” according to News Center Maine.

Police Said the Body has been Positively Identified

On Friday, December 2, Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie J. Kelly said Dmuchowsky’s body was positively identified at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. The Presque Isle Police Department has not yet received a full report from the Medical Examiner's Office.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

This story will be updated with additional information when it is made available and released to the media and public. Download the app for breaking news and alerts on your smart device.

ALSO READ: Police Investigating after Body Washed Ashore on Sears Island, Maine

Here's the Full List of Missing Persons Cases in Maine