The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is working together with multiple agencies to investigate a body that was washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport.

Hikers Found the Male Body Saturday Morning

The male body was found by hikers Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Jeff Rice said the “body appeared to have been in the water for a significant period, and the victim appeared to be in his 20s,” according to News Center Maine.

Law Enforcement Continuing the Investigation

The body has been sent to Maine Medical Examiner’s Office where officials are doing an autopsy to determine additional information. Corporal Rice said there are missing persons cases in the area due to people jumping into the Penobscot River. Several law enforcement agencies are collaborating to identify the male body and get more details in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

