‘The Beatles 1′ to Receive Deluxe Reissue

The Beatles' bestselling best-of collection, The Beatles 1, is getting the deluxe reissue treatment this fall.

Due in stores Nov. 6, the newly expanded Beatles 1 makes a number of changes to the original release, chief among them the addition of dozens of promotional videos — all newly restored, many being made commercially available for the first time. According to a press release, "An 18-person team of film and video technicians and restoration artists was assembled by Apple Corps to undertake painstaking frame-by-frame cleaning, color-grading, digital enhancement and new edits that took months of dedicated, 'round-the-clock work to accomplish."

On the audio front, fans can look forward to hearing new stereo mixes of the album, which collects 27 of the band's biggest hits, as well as mixes in 5.1 Dolby Digital and DTS HD surround audio.

The reissue will be available in a variety of configurations, including single-disc CD, DVD, and Blu-ray versions, as well as CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray combo packs and a two-LP vinyl edition. Die-hard fans will also have the chance to spring for The Beatles 1+, a deluxe package that adds a bonus DVD or Blu-ray featuring alternate versions of many videos as well as "an expanded 124-page illustrated hardcover book which includes 'an appreciation' of The Beatles' groundbreaking films and videos by music journalist and author Mark Ellen and extensive, detailed track/video annotation by music historian and author Richard Havers."

The new Beatles 1 and Beatles 1+ reissue is available for pre-order now.

'The Beatles 1' Reissue Track Listing

Disc 1:

"Love Me Do"

"From Me to You"

"She Loves You"

"I Want to Hold Your Hand"

"Can't Buy Me Love"

"A Hard Day's Night"

"I Feel Fine"

"Eight Days a Week"

"Ticket to Ride"

"Help!"

"Yesterday"

"Day Tripper"

"We Can Work It Out"

"Paperback Writer"

"Yellow Submarine"

"Eleanor Rigby"

"Penny Lane"

"All You Need Is Love"

"Hello, Goodbye"

"Lady Madonna"

"Hey Jude"

"Get Back"

"The Ballad of John and Yoko"

"Something"

"Come Together"

"Let It Be"

"The Long and Winding Road"

Disc 2:

Video running order repeats from Disc 1, plus:

Paul McCartney audio commentary for "Penny Lane," Hello, Goodbye, "Hey Jude"

Ringo Starr filmed introductions for "Penny Lane," "Hello, Goodbye, "Hey Jude, "Get Back"

'The Beatles 1+' Bonus Material

Disc 2 includes videos for:

"Twist & Shout"

"Baby It's You"

"Words of Love"

"Please Please Me"

"I Feel Fine"

"Day Tripper" (alternate)

"We Can Work It Out" (alternate)

"Paperback Writer" (alternate)

"Rain" (alternate)

"Strawberry Fields Forever" (plus Paul McCartney audio commentary)

"Within You Without You/Tomorrow Never Knows"

"A Day in the Life"

"Hello, Goodbye" (alternate)

"Hey Bulldog"

"Hey Jude" (alternate)

"Revolution"

"Get Back" (alternate)

"Free as a Bird"

"Real Love"

