Martha Stewart Spotted In Kennebunkport On Monday Enjoying A Nice Lobster Dinner

While superyachts have been crawling up and down the coast of Maine all summer long, when celebrities come to visit, it appears they're sticking to one portion of the state in particular. Earlier this summer, country superstar Kenny Chesney caused a stir when he visited several local businesses in Kennebunkport. Now, multimedia superstar Martha Stewart paid a visit to Maine on Monday for a good old fashioned lobster dinner.

Shared on Instagram by Mabel's Lobster Claw, there's Martha covering a (likely very expensive) coat with a traditional lobster bib before devouring a lobster feast at Mabel's. While it's no surprise that Martha would visit Maine for some of the best lobster on planet Earth, we hope that she left room for a piece of classic blueberry pie that Mabel's serves up as well.

Of course, Martha Stewart is no stranger to Maine. She owns a massive estate known as Skylands in Seal Harbor on Mt. Desert Island. The sprawling property boasts 71 acres, and is probably the perfect place to rest easy during a global pandemic. Stewart has often shared photos of her Maine estate on Instagram to her legions of followers.

So perhaps she was simply stopping on her way to or from Skylands and decided that if you're Maine, there's no better meal than a lobster dinner. It appears there's no other place celebrities want to visit right now other than Kennebunkport.