Award Offered for Info on Property Damage in Frenchville, Maine

The Maine State Police - Troop F in Aroostook County is looking for information about a “few houses that had windows damaged by either a pellet or BB gun” in Frenchville.

Police: Related Incidents

Police believe the incidents are related. The houses are located in the area of Route 1 and St. Agatha Ave. The windows were damaged on the night of March 12 between 8:30 pm and 9:15 pm.

“Unknown Vehicle Sped Away”

Police said an “unknown vehicle pulled up to the houses and shot at the residences with a BB or pellet gun.” The vehicle “sped away in an unknown direction of travel” after the windows were shot at and damaged.

Award Offered

A monetary award is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those involved. If you have any information about the incident or if you saw the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Maine State Police - Troop F Barracks. Call (207) 532-5400 and speak to Corporal Kilcollins. You can also Call Crimestoppers at 1-800-638-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

