Two Tractor-Trailers Crash & Catch Fire on I-95 in Maine
Two tractor-trailers caught fire, and one man was sent to the hospital after two crashes involving three vehicles on I-95 Thursday night in Saco.
Two Tractor Trailers Catch Fire in Crash
According to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety, a Ford Explorer tried to take Exit 36 at the last minute and cut off & collided with a flatbed truck. The truck went into the median of the Interstate and was hit by a box truck. Both trucks caught fire.
SUV Driver Taken to Hospital
The driver of the Ford, 50-year-old Fidele Kaderi from Biddeford was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers of the trucks were not injured in the crash.
Parts of I-95 Shut Down for Hours
Officials shut down the southbound lanes of I-95 for close to 4 hours. Traffic was open again around 3 am on Friday morning. The northbound lanes were also shut down, but reopened quickly, said Moss.
Fire Crews Extinguish Fires
Both the Saco Fire Department and the Scarborough Fire Department were on the scene to put out the fires. The investigation is ongoing and charges may be pending.
