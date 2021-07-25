Elementary School in Frenchville Burns on Sunday – Photos & Story

Authorities are saying that a fire at the Dr. Levevesque Elementary School in Frenchville, started just before 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. They are also saying they believe the fire started in the office and then spread towards the gym. Several crews in the area have responded to help with this massive blaze. All of the photos you see here are credited to PMB Photography.

Crews remain on scene and are dealing with some difficult conditions. There is rain moving into the area but the breezes are making some of the efforts more difficult than usual. Among those challenges are also a metal roof that was difficult for the firefighters to deal with. The fire then spread rapidly to the other side of the building. The photographer, Paitience Bernier lives just behind the school and she has had her own children attend the school. She had in-laws who attended the school.

The elementary school serving grades K-6 was the only remaining school in the town. In 1973 the school was named after Dr. Romeo J. Levesque who was a family doctor from Frenchville. The town is north of St. Agatha, with a population of under 1,000 residents.

Units from Madawaska, Fort Kent, and North Woods Fire & Rescue have also assisted in the response. It has already been a long day for these firefighters and first responders, they will be on scene for many more hours. We thank them for their dedication and wish them the best.

We will be updating this story as information becomes available.

