Aroostook County Man Sentenced on Federal Drug Charge

An Aroostook County man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

A judge in Bangor sentenced 30-year-old Andrew Maynard to nearly 8 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

According to court records, between January 2017 and August 2018, a drug trafficking organization obtained large quantities of methamphetamine from out-of-state sources and distributed the drugs in northern Maine.

Investigators said Maynard was part of that organization. He was arrested in January at his residence in Presque Isle. He pleaded guilty in March to drug trafficking.