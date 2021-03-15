Caribou Woman Sentenced on Federal Drug Charge

A 46-year-old Caribou woman was sentenced Monday for conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Angela Doody received five years in prison and three years of supervised release. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker. Doody had pleaded guilty in February of this year.

Court records show a drug trafficking organization distributed large quantities of meth in northern Maine between January 2017 and August 2018.

The drugs were obtained from Colorado and Arizona sources.

Doody aided the drug trafficking organization by distributing meth and collecting proceeds from the sale of the drug, according to the records.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced the sentence Monday, March 15.