Aroostook County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges

A Presque Isle man pleaded guilty in two separate cases in federal court Thursday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank made the announcement Thursday.

According to court records, between approximately January 2017 and August 2018, 29-year-old Tyler Neece and his co-conspirators obtained methamphetamine from an out-of-state source and distributed the drugs in northern Maine. In this case, Neece faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. He also faces between three years and a lifetime of supervised release.

Also according to court records, between approximately July 2018 and May 2019, members of a separate conspiracy obtained methamphetamine in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. Neece and his co-conspirators distributed the drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine. In this case, Neece faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. He also faces between five years and a lifetime of supervised release.

Neece will be sentenced in both cases after the completion of presentence investigation reports by the U.S. Probation Office.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated these cases with the assistance of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies.

The prosecutions are a result of the ongoing efforts by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Program, a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The OCDETF mission is to identify, investigate and prosecute high-level members of drug trafficking enterprises, bringing together the combined expertise and unique abilities of federal, state and local law enforcement.