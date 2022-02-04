Aroostook County Man Sworn in as Maine’s New Chief Forest Ranger

New Chief Forest Ranger Sworn In

Congratulations to Robert “Robby” Gross, Maine’s new Chief Forest Ranger. The official swearing in ceremony was Tuesday, February 1, and there are some great photos to share.

Maine Agencies in Attendance at Ceremony

Maine Forest rangers were in attendance at the ceremony, including former Chief, Bill Hamilton. Also at the event was Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner, Amanda Beal, Troopers from the Maine State Police, along with Wardens from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Gross was officially sworn in by Patty Cormier, Maine State Forester and Maine Forest Service Director. Joseph Mint, Special Services Supervisor, led the ceremony.

New Chief Forest Ranger is from Aroostook County, Maine

Gross is from Aroostook County and has been working with the Maine Forest Rangers since 1995. He took over as Chief on January 1 after the retirement of Colonel Bill Hamilton who served as Chief for 42 years. Gross has done a lot in his career. He has been District Forest Ranger and Regional Forest Ranger. He also coordinated statewide wildfire prevention and response in Maine, according to WAGM.

Maine Forest Rangers on Facebook

Follow the Maine Forest Rangers on Facebook to keep up with the incredible work they do in the state of Maine and beyond. Their "primary missions being wildfire control, natural resources law enforcement, incident management and disaster response."

Bill Hamilton Signs Off

Watch Colonel Bill Hamilton sign off for the last time on January 5, 2022 after 42 years as Chief Forest Ranger.

