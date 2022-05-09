Acadia National Park Requires Masking in All Buildings

If you are going into the Welcome Center at Acadia National Park, you will need to wear a mask effective Monday, May 9. Masks are now required for everyone regardless of vaccination status in all buildings in Acadia National Park.

Explore the Ruins of a Historic Mansion in Acadia National Park George B. Dorr spent much of his life creating, expanding and caring for Acadia National Park. That's why he's often referred to as the father of Acadia National Park. According to the National Park Service , the property known as the "Old Farm" was accepted by the park in 1941. On the property is the ruins of what was a 30-room summer "cottage," the remnants of a saltwater pool, and a small beach. It's just an easy walk through the woods away.