Maine Records 64 COVID-19 Deaths in First Two Weeks of October

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday reported five additional COVID-19 deaths in the state with 799 new coronavirus cases.

Aroostook County had 28 new infections in Thursday's count, while Penobscot County added 101 new cases. Two of Maine's COVID-19 deaths were in Penobscot County, which has recorded 26 fatal cases in the first two weeks of October.

So far this month, the Center for Disease Control has reported 64 more people have died with the disease. There were 90 COVID-19 deaths reported in Maine in the month of September.

Maine's Vaccination Effort Progressing Slowly

Maine's vaccination dashboard shows over 4,900 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered on Wednesday, and just over half of those were booster shots. About two-thirds of Maine residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials have consistently reported that 85-90% of the most severely ill patients are unvaccinated.

There currently 168 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, which is down from 211 two weeks ago.

New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. There were 82 new coronavirus cases, while the active case load dropped slightly to 1,074. Currently 68 people are in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, 27 of whom are being treated in ICU. As of Wednesday, 81.6% of eligible New Brunswickers were fully vaccinated.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health said, "The Delta variant has hit us harder than any other wave and I encourage everyone to take the steps available to protect themselves and the people they love."