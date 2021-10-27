Maine Reports 7 More COVID-19 Deaths, 620 New Cases on Wednesday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday confirmed seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19 along with 620 new coronavirus cases across the state.

Aroostook County has 86 new infections, bringing active cases in the County to an estimated 310. So far this month, Aroostook County has recorded 607 new coronavirus cases, eight additional hospitalizations and six deaths from the disease.

Penobscot County on Wednesday recorded three deaths and 46 additional cases.

There are now nearly 5,300 known active coronavirus cases statewide. As of Tuesday evening, 215 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, including 79 patients in critical care and 30 on ventilators. There are only 46 available critical care beds in the state, according to the Maine CDC.

Just over 75% of Maine's eligible population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines are available free of charge at various sites across the state. To find a clinic near you, call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111 or visit Maine's vaccination dashboard here.

New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick Public Health on Tuesday reported 21 new coronavirus cases. Active cases in the province continue to decline and are now at 521, about half what they were two weeks ago. Public Health says there are 40 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 14 who are in Intensive care. As of Tuesday, 84 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers - 12 and older - were fully vaccinated.