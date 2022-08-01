Rods, Rides and Relics

Rods, Rides and Relics at the Northern Maine Fair is New England's largest indoor transportation show. There are over 100 vehicles on display in The Forum. The cars go in on Friday, August 5 and the show is on Saturday and Sunday. Rick Guerrette, Vice President of the Fair, organizes the event. He told us about some of the features this year.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Display a Vehicle and Get a Free Passes

People who want to bring vehicles to showcase can do it on Friday from noon to 7 o’clock at night. Guerrette said, “It doesn’t have to be a car. It can be a boat, an airplane, toys - anything transportation related. They should give me a call. My number is 551-4788. You never know who’s going to show up. I get calls from almost everywhere.” You get two free passes to the fair for four days if you display something at the show.

Northern Maine Fair Northern Maine Fair loading...

Featured Vehicles and Attractions

There are snowmobiles, remote control cars - one of the biggest displays ever - plus, remote control airplanes, pickups, cars, antique vintage stuff, vintage boats, vintage airplanes, rat rods and more. There’s a little bit of everything for everybody.

Northern Maine Fair Northern Maine Fair loading...

Robocars Are Back

Robocars are “the guys that transform from a car into a robot,” said Guerrette. “They’ll be part of the car show and will also be wandering the fairgrounds. There’s a John Deere tractor and a fire truck that rolls along and suddenly transforms into a robot and stands up and talks to people.”

Northern Maine Fair Northern Maine Fair loading...

Reminiscing About Vintage Cars

People who come to Rods, Rides and Relics like to come and reminisce. They will wander through, go out to the rest of the fair and come back to see it again. Some people go through three or four times. Guerrette said, “They’ll come through with their grandson or son-in-law or whatever and say, ‘that’s just like the car I had when I dated your grandmother,’ or they’ll say, ‘that’s the kind of car I had when I was in high school,’ or ‘we had a truck like that on the farm.’”

Northern Maine Fair Northern Maine Fair loading...

Schedule and DJ

The hours for Rods, Rides and Relics are the same as the fair on Saturday. On Sunday the show goes until 3 p.m. Bobby Collins, DJ By Request, will be playing music in the Forum during the show.

Get our free mobile app

Additional Details

For more information, go to the Northern Maine Fair Facebook page or their homepage.