New Events and Fan Favorites at the Northern Maine Fair 2023

The Northern Maine Fair has some exciting new events and favorite activities set for Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 6 in Presque Isle.

Motorcross Show

On Thursday, the fair is bringing motocross jumping to the County with 'The Sick Air Show' in front of the grandstand.

Artur Didyk - Thinkstock Artur Didyk - Thinkstock loading...

Northern Maine Fair 2023 Schedule:

Car Show

Rods, Rides and Relics is back at the Forum. One of the biggest indoor car shows around. Check out some vintage and classic vehicles.

Northern Maine Fair Northern Maine Fair loading...

Tractor and Truck Pulls

Everybody’s favorite tractor pull and truck pull is back on Friday and Saturday in front of the grandstand.

Northern Maine Fair Northern Maine Fair loading...

Demolition Derby

The rev of the engines and the crashes are a highlight as the demolition derby gets started at 4 pm on Sunday evening.

Northern Maine Fair Northern Maine Fair loading...

Monster Truck Rides

The entire family can enjoy rides on the monster truck every day until 9 pm.

Northern Maine Fair Northern Maine Fair loading...

Fair Food

You’ll probably run into some old friends getting some delicious fair food. Hang out and watch live music while you eat.

Northern Maine Fair Northern Maine Fair loading...

Lil’ Lumberjacks and Lil’ Farmers

The kids will have so much fun and learn a lot too at Lil’ Lumberjacks and Lil’ Farmers. Also take the family on a tour of the livestock and animals. The lumberjack roundup is happening too.

Northern Maine Fair Northern Maine Fair loading...

Beef Auction

Get there early for the 4H baby beef auction.

Northern Maine Fair Northern Maine Fair loading...

Get our free mobile app

More Info

For more information, go to the Northern Maine Fair’s homepage and follow them on Facebook for regular updates.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.]