See You at the Fair – Northern Maine Fair Schedule + Highlights

See You at the Fair

It’s that time of year again. That exciting part of the summer when we are all thinking about one thing. the one place where memories are made - the Northern Maine Fair.

Northern Maine Fair Schedule

The Northern Maine Fair Association has released the full schedule on their Facebook page and on the homepage. This year looks like a lot of fun with a full lineup of exhibits and events. The kids will love it and the adults will too. See everything on the schedule. Print it up and take it with you so you don’t miss a thing.

Featured Events, Activities and Exhibits

Some of the featured activities include live music daily, Lil’ Lumberjacks at the Fair is new this year, Lil’ Farmers, Rods, Rides and Relics, demolition derby, truck and tractor pulling, free monster truck rides, free carnival games for the kids, free tractor train rides, World War II Traveling Museum, crafts, contests, ag exhibits, fair food, arcade - and there’s so much more.

Fair Dates and Times

The Northern Maine Fair starts on Thursday, August 4 and runs through the weekend - Friday, August 5, Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7. The doors open on Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m. and the grounds close at 9 p.m. (all times eastern). The hours for Saturday and Sunday are from 12 noon to 9 p.m.

Additional Info

If you need more information or have any questions, reach out to the Northern Maine Fair community on their Facebook page. You can also contact them on their main site.

