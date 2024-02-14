Grandstand at Northern Maine Fairgrounds to be Replaced
The Northern Maine Fairgrounds has closed its 74-year-old grandstand effective immediately.
Old Bleachers Deemed Unsafe
Lynwood Winslow, president of the Northern Maine Fair Association, said the old wooden bleachers do not meet the latest requirements to pass state inspection in 2024 and are deemed unsafe.
Aluminum Bleachers to Replace Grandstand
The grandstand will be replaced with aluminum bleachers situated in front of the old structure a little closer to the racetrack.
Cost of New Bleachers
The new bleachers will seat over 1,400 people and will have spaces for wheelchairs and electric mobility vehicles. Total cost is estimated at around $200,000.
Northern Maine Fair Schedule
This year’s Northern Maine Fair is scheduled to run from July 31 to August 4.
