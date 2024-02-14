Grandstand at Northern Maine Fairgrounds to be Replaced

Grandstand at Northern Maine Fairgrounds to be Replaced

Townsquare Media

The Northern Maine Fairgrounds has closed its 74-year-old grandstand effective immediately. 

Old Bleachers Deemed Unsafe

Lynwood Winslow, president of the Northern Maine Fair Association, said the old wooden bleachers do not meet the latest requirements to pass state inspection in 2024 and are deemed unsafe.

Aluminum Bleachers to Replace Grandstand

The grandstand will be replaced with aluminum bleachers situated in front of the old structure a little closer to the racetrack.

Townsquare Media
loading...

Cost of New Bleachers

The new bleachers will seat over 1,400 people and will have spaces for wheelchairs and electric mobility vehicles. Total cost is estimated at around $200,000.

Northern Maine Fair Schedule

This year’s Northern Maine Fair is scheduled to run from July 31 to August 4.

Iconic '90s Child Stars

Stacker compiled a list of 25 iconic '90s child stars—from sitcom stars to Oscar-nominated film actors—using resources like IMDb.

Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

25 Iconic Actors at the Start of Their Careers vs. Now

Stacker took a look at the highlights of 25 iconic actors' careers, including photos of them now compared to when they got their start.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Grandstand, Northern Maine Fair
Categories: Articles, Local News Today, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From