Fugitive Charged with Murder Arrested in Maine

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Maine as a fugitive from justice wanted for murder in Vermont.

Man Wanted for Murder Taken into Custody

Zaquikon Roy was taken into custody in Lewiston on August 10 by Officers with the Crime Reduction Unit, Criminal Investigation Division, and Community Resource Team.

Police: Suspect in Possession of Crack and Firearm Located

Roy was in possession of 10 grams of crack cocaine and a firearm was located in his apartment when he was apprehended. The Lewiston Police Department said “Roy is prohibited from having firearms due to previous criminal convictions."

