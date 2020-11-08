You And 37 Of Your Friends Can Stay In A Maine Castle

We should all feel lucky that we are able to live in a state as diverse as Maine. Farmland and forests to the north, a rugged coastline to the east, quaint cities to the south, and mountains to the west.

There really is something magical about the mountains of Western Maine. The area, adjacent to New Hampshire (and, that state's range of mountains), is loaded with trails for hiking and ATVs, ski areas, and amazing views.

That part of Maine is even home to a castle. No, really!

Even better, you can rent the entire place for your friends and family.

According to VRBO, Skiesta is a 10 bedroom palace that comfortably sleeps 38! It features an indoor swimming pool, three hot tubs, a sauna, a steam room, a massive deck on the main floor, a fire pit, and a roof deck. The place also has a game room and a home theater room. There's a "great room" with a stone fireplace that looks like something out of movie and a dining room that can seat about 50 people.

Speaking of eating, if you like to cook... I mean REALLY cook... You'll love the kitchen. It features a 60 foot long Wolf Dual Fuel range and any other appliance you could possibly need. Not really a big surprise, though. As the place is used for a lot of functions, it is set up as a professional kitchen.

Check out some pics:

This video gives you a good overview, too:

What does it cost? It is about $1,800 per night. That may seem like a lot, but if you have a big group (30 people), that is only $60 per night. Cheaper than a hotel.

Get more details HERE

Over the years, I have made a few trips to Skiesta. I have had the pleasure of DJing a few weddings at this amazing venue. My favorite part of this house, though, is the "Star Wars" toilet. It has nothing to do with Star Wars (you could easily call it the Star Trek toilet). I just call it that because it is super fancy. It has buttons for everything... Lifting the seat, lowering the seat, the bidet, and playing music.

Here are some pictures of the last wedding I had a chance to DJ at Skiesta: