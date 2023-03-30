Caribou Man Arrested after Drugs & Loaded Gun Seized

The Caribou Police Department have arrested a 42-year-old Caribou man for aggravated drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon + other charges.

Large Quantity of Drugs Seized and Loaded Gun Located

Officers were called to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a local business on March 23 around 9:21 pm. K9 Officer Kegan McPherson located a large amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in the 2014 GMC Sierra. A loaded handgun was also found and seized.

Caribou Police Caribou Police loading...

Multiple Charges

Mikel Cameron was taken into custody and charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule w drugs x 2 (Class A crimes), unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs (Class B crime) illegal possession of firearm by a felon (Class C crime), oui drugs refusal (Class D crime) and operating a motor vehicle after suspension (Class E crime).

Officer Doug Bell assisted Officer Kegan.

Bail and Court Date

McPherson was taken to the Caribou Police Department before being transported to The Aroostook County Jail. His bail was set at $40,000 cash. A court date is set for May 4.

Get our free mobile app

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.