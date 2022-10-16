20-Year-Old Man Dies Following Crash in Baker Brook, N.B.

20-Year-Old Man Dies Following Crash in Baker Brook, N.B.

Angela Waye/Thinkstock

Police say a 20-year-old man from Clair, New Brunswick has died following a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Baker Brook.

Members of the Clair and Saint-Léonard RCMP detachments, Baker Brook Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick responded shortly after 5:00 a.m. to a report of a car that had crashed on Route 120.

When police and paramedics arrived at the site, they found that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle. The 20-year-old man was transported to hospital with critical injuries and has since passed away. His identity was not released. Police say no one else was involved in the crash.

Officials believe the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a ditch among some trees. Traffic on Route 120 was reduced to one lane for a few hours Friday morning while the scene was processed and cleared.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office have been assisting with the ongoing investigation. Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

This report will be updated as new information is made available.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.
Filed Under: Baker Brook, Crash
Categories: Local News, Local News Today, New Brunswick News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From