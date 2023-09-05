18-Year-Old Maine Man Charged with OUI after Running from Police

An 18-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning for Operating Under the Influence and Operating Without a License after a foot chase in Rockland.

Suspect Led Officers on Foot Chase

Police said Troy Colson fled on foot after officers with the Rockland Police Department responded to his disabled vehicle on Park Street just after midnight.

Officer Jumped in Car to Stop it

Colson did not put the car in park when he fled, “leading to the vehicle rolling away.” A Rockland Police Officer was able to get in the vehicle and stop it from causing any damage or harm.

Police: “Good Samaritan” Pointed Out Suspect

Colson was caught after a short foot chase. Police said "a good Samaritan" pointed out to officers where the suspect may be hiding. Colson was apprehended and taken into custody.

Vehicle was Reported Stolen

The Rockland Police Department said they learned later that the “vehicle had been stolen from a nearby business.” Additional charges are expected related to the theft.

Facing Charges for OUI

Colson is facing charges for Operating Under the Influence and Operating Without a License.

