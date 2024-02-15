These Are the Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Maine

There’s no doubt about it, Maine likes to drink, but where in the Pine Tree State do Mainers like to drink the most?

Now, there’s no way to know this with 100% confidence. Unless they started asking alcohol-related questions on the Census, we’ve got to rely on the algorithms that have been built to calculate these results.

Determining the 'drunkest' cities in Maine has been broken down into a scientific code, that’s right, two things that go perfectly together: science and beer!

RoadSnacks did the math to determine 'The 10 Drunkest Cities In Maine For 2024' using what they called 'Saturday Night Science.'

What were the main factors in determining the 'drunkest' cities in Maine?

Well, several different criteria are used by RoadSnacks; the three main focal points that are branched off from are: 'Number of bars and pubs per capita,' 'Number of liquor stores per capita,' and 'Each city’s drunk-related tweets within the last week.'

Additionally, RoadSnacks is well aware that they’re leaning on stereotypes when they include 'Each city’s divorce rate.'

We want to make it clear that we don’t believe divorce directly relates to or leads to drinking or alcoholism. Divorce is a terrible, life-altering event that affects families every year. People cope with it in several different ways, some healthy and others not so much.

However, according to Sanford Behavioral Health, a study of theirs establishes that marriages end in divorce 50 percent of the time when one of the spouses drinks heavily, with 'drinking heavily' being defined as consuming six or more drinks at one time or drinking until intoxicated.

Alright, with that out of the way, here’s the list of the top 10 drunkest cities in Maine, as determined by RoadSnacks.

