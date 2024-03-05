Bangor Is One of the Drunkest Cities in Maine, But Not #1

It’s no secret that our Queen City of the East likes to party, and while 'drunkest' may sound a bit harsh, sometimes the truth is hard.

Get our free mobile app

Now, we can only know this and go off of it based on the information that we’re presented with. There’s no way to know this with 100% confidence. Unless they started asking alcohol-related questions on the Census, we’ve got to rely on the algorithms that have been built to calculate these results.

Credit: Canva / Getty Stock Credit: Canva / Getty Stock loading...

The publication RoadSnacks did the math to determine 'The 10 Drunkest Cities In Maine For 2024' using what they called 'Saturday Night Science.'

But, what were the main factors in determining the 'drunkest' cities in Maine?

Credit: Canva / Getty Stock Credit: Canva / Getty Stock loading...

Well, several different criteria are used by RoadSnacks; the three main focal points that are branched off from are: 'Number of bars and pubs per capita,' 'Number of liquor stores per capita,' and 'Each city’s drunk-related tweets within the last week.'

Additionally, RoadSnacks is well aware that they’re leaning on stereotypes, even if uncomfortably, when they include 'Each city’s divorce rate.'

Credit: Jordan Verge / Townsquare Media Credit: Jordan Verge / Townsquare Media loading...

And the results have determined that Bangor certainly likes to hit the bottle. At least, Bangor likes to hit the bottle compared to many of the other cities in our Pine Tree State.

When looking at the criteria presented in determining the 'drunkest' cities in Maine, RoadSnacks ranked Bangor at #10 and had the following to say:

One of Maine’s largest cities is also one of its drunkest. If the number of places to get bleary-eyed isn’t enough, Twitter sure had lots to say about it. There were lots of people talking about being 'Bangor drunk' and 'Getting drunk so they don’t remember they are in Bangor.'

Credit: Jordan Verge / Townsquare Media Credit: Jordan Verge / Townsquare Media loading...

Alright, with that out of the way, here’s the list of the top 10 drunkest cities in Maine, as determined by RoadSnacks.

The Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Maine There’s no doubt about it, Maine likes to drink, but where in the Pine Tree State do Mainers like to drink the most? RoadSnacks did the math, and we’ve got the top 10 'drunkest' cities in Maine! Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

Try The 10 Tastiest Margarita's In The Bangor Area National Margarita Day is coming on February 22nd. Check out the best of the best around town!

The Top Ten Restaurants Around Bangor According to Yelp From the mouths of those who've eaten there... Gallery Credit: Jason Stewart